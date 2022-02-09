 Skip to main content
Guntersville Police identify drivers in crash that injured 2 pedestrians

Guntersville Police have released the names of both drivers involved in a crash Jan. 30 that left two pedestrians seriously injured.

Police said Andrew Scott, 26, of Albertville was driving a Dodge pickup that day. He's accused of hitting one of the pedestrians, then leaving the scene.

The pedestrian was one of two women that had been struck by a Lexus driven by 41-year-old Belinda Eckhoff moments earlier.

Eckhoff remained at the scene, according to police. One of the injured women was taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment, while the other was taken to Erlanger Health System in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Police said the crash is still under investigation. Charges have not been announced against either driver but are possible.

