Guntersville police: 20-year-old admits to shooting, killing Albertville man

A Guntersville man is in custody after police say he admitted to shooting and killing a man Sunday.
David Isaiah Ellis, 30, of Albertville was pronounced dead at Marshall Medical Center North, said Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent.
Guntersville Police Department officers responded to a shooting call in the 1,800 block of Wiggs Street about 4:15 p.m. Sunday and found Ellis with a gunshot wound.
About an hour after the shooting, police said Zachary Chase Strickland, 20, went to the department and gave a statement that he shot the victim.
He was taken into custody and charged with murder and two counts of failure to appear.
An autopsy on Ellis is scheduled to take place Monday.