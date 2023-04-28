Guntersville man convicted on child rape, incest charges

A jury has found a Guntersville man guilty of rape and incest.
Lawson James Lewis Miller Sr., 44, was convicted Friday on rape of a child less than 12, rape by forcible compulsion and incest charges, according to Marshall County District Attorney Jennifer Bray.
Bray said the trial for Miller, also known as “Killer”, took three days. Jurors deliberated for 40 minutes before finding him guilty.
“The State of Alabama proved during trial that Miller serially sexually abused a family member over a period of almost two years, beginning before the victim was 12 years old,” Bray said in a news release.
Miller faces life in prison without the possibility of parole. Sentencing is set for July 31.