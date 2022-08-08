Guntersville man charged with distributing cocaine that led to at least 3 overdoses

A Guntersville man is behind bars on drug-related charges after investigators say he distributed cocaine that led to at least three overdoses in Marshall County.
John Siggers of the Marshall County Drug Task Force said those overdoses were among five confirmed overdoses in the county between Feb. 25 and 28, two of which were fatal.
On Monday, agents with the task force arrested 24-year-old Alex Wayne Hollingsworth, who they say distributed the cocaine used by at least three of the overdose victims.
Hollingsworth is charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and one count of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.