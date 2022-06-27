Guntersville man accused of shooting his wife in the face

A Guntersville man faces a domestic violence charge after authorities say he shot his wife in the face.
Jes Paseur, 31, was arrested June 23 after Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shots fired call on Hall Circle in Guntersville.
Deputies found a woman on the front porch who had been shot in the face but was conscious and alert.
They identified Paseur as her husband and took him into custody.
The victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital and remains in stable condition as of Monday afternoon.
Paseur’s was booked in the Marshall County Jail on a $10,000 bond.