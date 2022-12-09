Guntersville hands Arab first loss of season to spotlight Friday Night Hoops

Men's Basketball Scoreboard:
Whitesburg Christian 74, Tanner 83
Scottsboro 83, Fairview 57
Athens Bible 76, Valley Head 60
Lincoln County 24, Buckhorn 61
Grissom 58, Sparkman 36
Tharptown 56, Hatton 73
Cullman 55, Plainview 52
Westminster Christian 68, JPII 41
Douglas 68, Crossville 37
Muscle Shoals 58, Florence 50
Guntersville 70, Arab 62
Athens 64, Lawrence County 53
Hazel Green 41, Huffman 59
Mountain Brook 62, Hartselle 56
Decatur 56, Lawrence County 30
Russellville 60, Brewer 41
North Sand Mountain 92, Pisgah 70
Skyline 64, Woodville 57
Section 76, Ider 34
North Jackson 75, Marion Co 62
Women's Basketball Scoreboard
Danville 60, Phil Campbell 47
Russellville 43, Brewer 47
North Sand Mountain 61, Pisgah 93
Marion Co 61, North Jackson 52
Ider 67, Section 31
Skyline 76, Woodville 31
Tanner 38, Whitesburg Christian 27
Scottsboro 58, Fairview 32
Central 26, Deshler 68
Lincoln County 52, Buckhorn 46
Grissom 23, Sparkman 88
Randolph 36, West Limestone 59
Lawrence County 54, Decatur 36
Good Hope 67, East Lawrence 29