Guntersville hands Arab first loss of season to spotlight Friday Night Hoops

Guntersville Basketball

Men's Basketball Scoreboard:

Whitesburg Christian 74, Tanner 83

Scottsboro 83, Fairview 57

Athens Bible 76, Valley Head 60

Lincoln County 24, Buckhorn 61

Grissom 58, Sparkman 36

Tharptown 56, Hatton 73

Cullman 55, Plainview 52

Westminster Christian 68, JPII 41

Douglas 68, Crossville 37

Muscle Shoals 58, Florence 50

Guntersville 70, Arab 62

Athens 64, Lawrence County 53

Hazel Green 41, Huffman 59

Mountain Brook 62, Hartselle 56

Decatur 56, Lawrence County 30

Russellville 60, Brewer 41

North Sand Mountain 92, Pisgah 70

Skyline 64, Woodville 57

Section 76, Ider 34

North Jackson 75, Marion Co 62

Women's Basketball Scoreboard

Danville 60, Phil Campbell 47

Russellville 43, Brewer 47

North Sand Mountain 61, Pisgah 93

Marion Co 61, North Jackson 52

Ider 67, Section 31

Skyline 76, Woodville 31

Tanner 38, Whitesburg Christian 27

Scottsboro 58, Fairview 32

Central 26, Deshler 68

Lincoln County 52, Buckhorn 46

Grissom 23, Sparkman 88

Randolph 36, West Limestone 59

Lawrence County 54, Decatur 36

Good Hope 67, East Lawrence 29

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com