Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Marshall, Madison and
Jackson Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 PM CST Friday the stage was 16.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 PM CST Friday was 17.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 6.8 feet
Wednesday evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.1 feet on 02/21/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Guntersville escapes Scottsboro 78-76 to spotlight Friday night hoops

  • Updated
  • 0
Scottsboro

Men's Basketball Scoreboard:

Grissom 79, Albertville 32

Guntersville 78, Scottsboro 76

Rogers 36, Covenant Christian 47

Buckhorn 53, Hazel Green 33

Collinsville 69, Valley Head 26

Madison Academy 70, Gadsden City 66

DHCA 72, Etowah 54

Vestavia 52, Austin 33

Bob Jones 45, Central 41

Whitesburg 58, JPII 55

Fyffe 57, Gaston 45

New Hope 59, Madison County 40

Fort Payne 38, Clay-Chalkville 56

Lawrence County 57, West Point 44

Waterloo 24, Shoals Christian 66

Columbia 60, Ardmore 25

Hardin County 37, Central 38

Raleigh-Egypt 55, Huntsville 87

Skyline 68, North Jackson 26

Pisgah 66, Sylvania 65

Women's Basketball Scoreboard:

East Lawrence 61, Falkville 45

Bob Jones 46, JPII 20

Guntersville 59, Scottsboro 51

Hazel Green 66, Buckhorn 36

Fort Payne 31, Clay-Chalkville 51

Fyffe 58, Gaston 24

New Hope 57, Madison County 29

Collinsville 53, Valley Head 49

Hardin 57, Central 47

Asbury 58, Geraldine 57

Priceville 65, Brewer 17

Arab 53, Fairview 48

Lee 31, Bradley Central 88

Skyline 54, North Jackson 26

Sylvania 68, Pisgah 60

----

If you would like your school's score added to WAAY 31's nightly scoreboard, tweet them at @Nolanknightjr or have your official scorekeeper update the score on Dragonfly at the game's end.

