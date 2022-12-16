Guntersville escapes Scottsboro 78-76 to spotlight Friday night hoops

Men's Basketball Scoreboard:
Grissom 79, Albertville 32
Guntersville 78, Scottsboro 76
Rogers 36, Covenant Christian 47
Buckhorn 53, Hazel Green 33
Collinsville 69, Valley Head 26
Madison Academy 70, Gadsden City 66
DHCA 72, Etowah 54
Vestavia 52, Austin 33
Bob Jones 45, Central 41
Whitesburg 58, JPII 55
Fyffe 57, Gaston 45
New Hope 59, Madison County 40
Fort Payne 38, Clay-Chalkville 56
Lawrence County 57, West Point 44
Waterloo 24, Shoals Christian 66
Columbia 60, Ardmore 25
Hardin County 37, Central 38
Raleigh-Egypt 55, Huntsville 87
Skyline 68, North Jackson 26
Pisgah 66, Sylvania 65
Women's Basketball Scoreboard:
East Lawrence 61, Falkville 45
Bob Jones 46, JPII 20
Guntersville 59, Scottsboro 51
Hazel Green 66, Buckhorn 36
Fort Payne 31, Clay-Chalkville 51
Fyffe 58, Gaston 24
New Hope 57, Madison County 29
Collinsville 53, Valley Head 49
Hardin 57, Central 47
Asbury 58, Geraldine 57
Priceville 65, Brewer 17
Arab 53, Fairview 48
Lee 31, Bradley Central 88
Skyline 54, North Jackson 26
Sylvania 68, Pisgah 60
