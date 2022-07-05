Gun violence prompts additional training, recruiting troubles for North Alabama police departments

Senseless violence against police officers is happening all too frequently, and now, it's hitting close to home.
Bibb County deputy Brad Johnson will be laid to rest Friday after being shot and killed in the line of duty.
"For law enforcement officers in general, it's going to be heartbreaking seeing that," said Jason Wigginton, patrol officer for Priceville Police Department. "You know, the next time you go, it might be that way for you, and you might not see your family."
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says, in unprecedented times like this, there needs to be continuous training.
Updated training allows for departments to adapt to changes in society.
"As things evolve and things change, those standards begin to change," said Mike Swafford, public information officer for the sheriff's office. "We don't tactically enter a house the way we did 10 years ago. We've learned from other incidents."
On Tuesday, the Morgan County Sheriff's Office held active shooter training at a local school.
"Today, we're in the school, doing those same tactics and training, to continue to learn, continue to evolve," said Swafford.
It's a scenario weighing on the minds of parents and students ahead of the school year. The initiative was sparked after the shooting at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school.
And while there may be a greater safety concern for officers, it's a career that cannot go vacant.
"It's hard to find quality people that want to put themselves in this role, especially because it takes a toll on the family," said Swafford. "Your life is more at risk than probably ever has been, so it's hard to get people that want to sign up for that."
Just down the road, Priceville Police are working to keep up with the city's growing population.
Wigginton said your heart needs to be in the job. It's a rewarding career but a strenuous one.
Priceville Police swore in its first female officer, Casey Holmes, on Tuesday. She's the daughter of the current police chief, Jerry Holmes.
She will attend the police academy this fall.