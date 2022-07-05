Gun violence prompts additional training, recruiting troubles for North Alabama police departments

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern
Jackson, northeastern Madison, southeastern Lincoln and southwestern
Franklin Counties through 815 PM CDT...

At 739 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Huntland, or 16 miles southwest of Winchester. This storm was nearly
stationary.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Huntland, Elora, Francisco, Beans Creek, Plevna and Larkin.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Gun violence prompts additional training, recruiting troubles for North Alabama police departments

  • 0

Law enforcement officers still say they want to serve and protect. Subscribe to WAAY on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3RbqKw6

Senseless violence against police officers is happening all too frequently, and now, it's hitting close to home.

Bibb County deputy Brad Johnson will be laid to rest Friday after being shot and killed in the line of duty.

"For law enforcement officers in general, it's going to be heartbreaking seeing that," said Jason Wigginton, patrol officer for Priceville Police Department. "You know, the next time you go, it might be that way for you, and you might not see your family."

Priceville Police Department

Priceville Police Department

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says, in unprecedented times like this, there needs to be continuous training.

Updated training allows for departments to adapt to changes in society.

"As things evolve and things change, those standards begin to change," said Mike Swafford, public information officer for the sheriff's office. "We don't tactically enter a house the way we did 10 years ago. We've learned from other incidents."

On Tuesday, the Morgan County Sheriff's Office held active shooter training at a local school.

"Today, we're in the school, doing those same tactics and training, to continue to learn, continue to evolve," said Swafford.

It's a scenario weighing on the minds of parents and students ahead of the school year. The initiative was sparked after the shooting at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school.

And while there may be a greater safety concern for officers, it's a career that cannot go vacant.

"It's hard to find quality people that want to put themselves in this role, especially because it takes a toll on the family," said Swafford. "Your life is more at risk than probably ever has been, so it's hard to get people that want to sign up for that."

Just down the road, Priceville Police are working to keep up with the city's growing population.

Wigginton said your heart needs to be in the job. It's a rewarding career but a strenuous one.

Priceville Police swore in its first female officer, Casey Holmes, on Tuesday. She's the daughter of the current police chief, Jerry Holmes.

She will attend the police academy this fall.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you