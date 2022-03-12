Gun store owner talks about permitless carry law

Alabama is the latest state to allow residents to carry a concealed gun without a permit. The state is now the 22nd to allow permitless carry.
The owner of Larry's Pistol & Pawn says he's in favor of the bill. He says the bill protects an American right.
"It’s really a great thing for us because, not only does it hold the second amendment, it strengthens the second amendment," said Barnett.
The permitless carry bill will remove legal penalties for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. The new bill removes the requirement the need to pay a fee or a tax to carry a gun.
Governor Kay Ivey signed it into law on Thursday.
Barnett says it’s refreshing to see, considering the negativity surrounding the second amendment.
"Anytime we can get a win and have something that holds the second amendment strong and up to the public, you know it is a big victory for us," said Barnett.
Barnett was asked if he sees any cons in requiring gun owners to carry a permit.
"Anything that takes away from the second amendment or diminishes our right to have and bear guns would definitely be some thing that we think would be wrong and shouldn’t be enforced," he said.
The Alabama Sheriffs Association is said to have denied 6,000 carry permits in 2021 to individuals labeled as unfit to carry a concealed weapon.
Barnett says he doesn't believe this bill will do more harm than good.
"I think it’s important that everyone in America, everyone in Huntsville, has the right to protect themselves. But, I will tell you this, there is not a second amendment guy, an NRA guy that would not protect you and would not condemn anyone that would ever use a firearm to hurt another person or go against the way life should be led by decent people in a decent world and I really believe that," said Barnett.
The state will now how to make up the five million dollars the sheriffs office will lose due to loss of permit fees.
This new bill goes into law on Jan. 1 of next year.