East Limestone High School student arrested after gun found in backpack

An East Limestone High School student was caught with a handgun at school Thursday, according to the Limestone County School System.
The gun was in the student’s backpack, the school system said in a release.
A School Resource Officer took possession of the weapon and took the student to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff's office said the student was arrested.
“The Student Code of Conduct will be enforced and safety is and will continue to be a high priority in Limestone County schools,” according to the release.
School officials say here are no known threats against any students or faculty.
