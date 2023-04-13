Guilty plea in Huntsville bank embezzlement case

Court records show a former Synovus bank employee pleaded guilty in an embezzlement case where $400,000 was taken.
Christy Case entered her plea in federal court this week in Huntsville.
Court records show the crime was uncovered in April 2022.
Case manipulated records at the Synovus branch on Whitesburg Drive to take $290,000 into her possession. She took another $100,000 from two customer accounts that were listed as inactive.
Case was confronted by the bank and confessed.
She will be sentenced June 28.