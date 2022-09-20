Guest Reading Team Coverage: Marie and Grace head to Goldsmith-Schiffman Elementary

WAAY TV loves giving back to the community and working as a team. Today WAAY 31's Marie Waxel and Meteorologist Grace Anello took those priorities to the classroom.
They read to 90 second graders at Goldsmith-Schiffman Elementary School about the wonders of working in TV careers. These bright students just started or are about to start their weather modules and lessons in the classroom and as a result, they had lots of ambitious and imaginative questions about weather for Grace.
They also talked to Marie about what it means to be a TV Anchor and Reporter. Students learned all about StormTracker 31, powered by Lynn Layton Chevorlet, and took kid-packs and WAAY's own StormTracker Safety Guide which walks them through the detailed science of how and why weather forms as well as what they need to do to stay safe when severe weather strikes.
These young, bright minds learned about some major weather phenomena and talked specifically about some of the severe weather that takes in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee. The second graders were well versed on knowing what to do to stay safe during severe weather and took special interest in the WAAY 31 StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network used for early detection of tornadoes.
Thank you so much for hosting the StormTracker Dream Team! We loved answering your questions and spending the afternoon with you all.