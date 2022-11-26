 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Guess the Iron Bowl score and you could win a $25 Chick-fil-A gift card

  • Updated
  • 0
Strong demand for tickets heading into the Iron Bowl

The Monrovia Volunteer Fire Department is giving away a $25 gift card to whoever guesses the score of the Iron Bowl.

You have until 11 am to guess.

The person who gets the closest score without going over gets the prize.

Click here to participate.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you