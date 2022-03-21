 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 7 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of northern Alabama and portions southern middle
Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 7 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northwestern and north central Alabama,
including the following counties, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, and Morgan.

* WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Ground conditions are saturated from recent heavy rainfall. A
strong storm system will impact the area Tuesday afternoon
and Tuesday night, bringing the threat of heavy rainfall.
Forecast rainfall totals of 2 to 3.5 inches are possible in
the watch area, and any localized heavy rainfall could lead
to flash flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

GSC Announces Huntsville will host 2022 and 2023 Soccer Championships

GSC & HSC

The GSC has partnered with the Huntsville Sports Commission to bring the conference's soccer championships to the Rocket City in 2022 and 2023. (Courtesy: GSC)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala – The Gulf South Conference (GSC) announced that it has selected Huntsville, Alabama as the site for the 2022 and 2023 GSC Men’s and Women’s Soccer Championships, which will be hosted in partnership with the Huntsville Sports Commission (HSC).

“The GSC is excited to partner with the Huntsville Sports Commission to bring the 2022 and 2023 Soccer Championships to the Rocket City,” said GSC Commissioner Matt Wilson. “The HSC’s support will help this event reflect the standards held by our member institutions and student-athletes. Huntsville will provide an exceptional experience for our teams and student-athletes.”

The semifinals and finals for both the 2022 Men’s and Women’s championship are set to be played at the John Hunt Park Championship Soccer Fields in Huntsville on November 3-6.

“Our team is thrilled to welcome GSC back to Huntsville in 2022 and 2023 for the soccer championships,” stated HSC Executive Director, Mark Russell. “We look forward to the high-energy atmosphere the student-athletes, coaches and fans will bring to the newly renovated fields at John Hunt Park.”

The Huntsville Sports Commission served as the host for the GSC Soccer Spring Championship Series in April 2021 after the 2020 fall season was cancelled due to COVID-19. The City of Huntsville previously hosted the GSC Soccer Championships for a three-year period from 2001 to 2003.

The HSC, along with the University of Alabama in Huntsville, also assisted in hosting the 2020 GSC Cross Country Championships at the John Hunt Cross Country Running Course in the fall of 2020.

A schedule of the 2022 and 2023 GSC Soccer Championships can be found here.

ABOUT THE HUNTSVILLE SPORTS COMMISION

The Huntsville Sports Commission is a not-for-profit, 501(c)(3), organization that promotes and enhances the quality of life in Huntsville by identifying, recruiting, promoting, and staging sporting events and meetings. For more information, contact Brooke Izzo, Director of Marketing & Communications, 256-883-3769, brooke.izzo@huntsvilleal.gov

ABOUT THE GSC

The Gulf South Conference is a charter NCAA Division II member based in Birmingham, Ala., and has 13 member institutions — Alabama Huntsville, Auburn Montgomery, Christian Brothers, Delta State, Lee, Mississippi College, Montevallo, Shorter, Union, Valdosta State, West Alabama, West Florida and West Georgia. As of 2021-22, the GSC proudly sponsors 19 sports and hosts 18 annual championship events.

