Growing concern for hepatitis among children in Alabama

There’s a growing concern tonight about a spike in hepatitis among kids.
The Alabama Department of Public Health and the CDC are now taking a closer look at how it’s affecting kids.
The name of the virus is adenovirus.
In the state of Alabama so far nine children under the age of ten tested positive for the virus,
two of them needed liver transplants.
It's a virus that's been around, but this one is cause for concern.
Dr. Wes Stubblefield of the Alabama Department of Public Health says adenovirus commonly appears in children. Symptoms typically range from pink eye infections, cold symptoms and gastrointestinal illnesses like nausea vomitting and diarrhea, but the adenovirus that's grabbed the attention of health officials is bit more worrisome.
“This particular adenovirus has been associated with not only nausea, vomiting and diarrhea in children but also with liver injury and that's been the concern," said Dr. Stubblefield.
He also says at the moment, they don't have all the facts about this adenovirus.
“Adenovirus 41 has not in the past been associated with liver injury, although it has been associated with gastrointestinal upset. There have been more serious types of adenovirus, particularly type seven, but that's more of a respiratory illness. So, we're not exactly sure what's going on with this adenovirus," he said.
Health officials found the first case of adenovirus in November and the most recent case in February. So, the question is why is this a cause of concern two months later?
“Now, we're starting to see some cases that look similar and have potentially similar causes overseas. So, we're cautiously optimistic, but we're watching closely and that's why we want providers to be aware of so that they can help report to us any adult or child that has these symptoms, so that they can potentially know how to test them, so we continue to evaluate," said Dr. Stubblefield.
Stubblefield says hygiene issues are the cause of illnesses like this one.
“Things like not cleaning your hands properly especially if you've been sick. If you've had diarrhea or if you've had a child that has diarrhea who's in a diaper or is younger and has toileting issues or maybe after washing their hands. All of these things can be risk factors for getting sick.”
This virus something Dr. Stubblefield says they're watching very closely. They don’t have much info on it at the time being.