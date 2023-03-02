Growing concern among young children vaping

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northern Limestone County in north central Alabama...
Northwestern Madison County in north central Alabama...
Southern Lincoln County in middle Tennessee...

* Until 200 AM CST.

* At 1058 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain
have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1
hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in
the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Northern Huntsville, Athens, Meridianville, Moores Mill, Hazel
Green, Ardmore, Harvest, New Market, Lincoln, Elkmont, Lester,
Elkwood, Toney, Blanche, Taft, Cash Point, Holland Gin, Fisk,
Belleview and Leggtown.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING TO EARLY SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From Friday morning to early Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 4.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 16.0 feet tomorrow evening. It
will then fall below flood stage Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.0 feet on 04/27/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northeastern Madison County in north central Alabama...
Northwestern Jackson County in northeastern Alabama...
Southern Franklin TN County in middle Tennessee...

* Until 315 AM CST.

* At 1204 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain
have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1
hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in
the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Moores Mill, Cowan, Hollywood, Huntland, Skyline, Gurley, New
Market, Anderson, Pleasant Groves, Hytop, Paint Rock, Estillfork,
Larkin, Princeton, Jericho, Francisco, Hollytree, Trenton, Beans
Creek and Maxwell.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CST THURSDAY
FOR CENTRAL LIMESTONE, WEST CENTRAL MADISON AND NORTHEASTERN
LAWRENCE COUNTIES...

At 1042 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain
have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour.
Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the
warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Athens, Redstone Arsenal, Moores
Mill, Tanner, Huntsville International Airport, Harvest, Marshall
Space Flight Center, University Of Alabama In Huntsville, Alabama
A And M University, Hillsboro, Mooresville, French Mill, Belle
Mina, Capshaw, Ripley, Wheeler and Hampton Cove.

Cars are trapped due to flood waters along University Drive in
Huntsville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas. In Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...Now through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Showers and thunderstorms continue to develop and spread
across much of the Tennessee Valley this late Wednesday
evening. Additional heavy rainfall and perhaps a few embedded
thunderstorms will continue overnight and into the first half
of Thursday. Additional showers and thunderstorms are then
possible later in the day Thursday into Thursday night,
before ending Friday morning as a line of storms moves
eastward through the area. Total rainfall amounts around 2 to
3 inches, with locally higher amounts, are possible into
Friday morning.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Growing concern among young children vaping

  • Updated
  • 0
More than 3 million middle and high school students reported using tobacco in 2022

More than 3 million US middle and high schoolers -- about 11% of those students -- reported current tobacco use in 2022, according to a new study from researchers at the US Food and Drug Administration and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

 Adobe Stock

An addictive chemical continues to make its way throughout schools in Morgan County. Kids as young as 4th graders have been caught vaping and now officials are urging parents to talk to their children to teach them about the dangers that come with vaping at such an early age.

According to the FDA and U.S. Surgeon General, vaping is now considered an epidemic.

School officials and doctors are urging parents to talk to their children about the severity of using e-cigarettes or vaping prematurely.

"We're failing these kids," said William Smith, who is a father of four in Morgan County.

Smith has two eighth graders, a seventh grader and a first grader. He says at one point, he found out his eighth grade daughter was vaping. She has since stopped after a much-needed father-daughter conversation, but it was in that discussion Smith found out the vaping trend amongst children in schools continues to climb.

"Vaping is not as good as you think it is. It's not cool. It's not what you want it to be. This has long lasting conditions that will carry over into your adult life," said Smith.

According to Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health, nicotine, the chemical inside e-cigarettes is addictive and can cause damage to developing brains.

"Children who vape are more likely to smoke later in life due to being addicted to nicotine as a chemical dependency. There are many products that can be in the vaporized liquids or whatever comes out of the device that can be harmful like heavy metals or other toxins and cancer causing," said Stubblefield.

Mike Swafford, Morgan County SRO Program Manager says this burgeoning issue in the schools is having a negative effect in children's behavior which adds another stress on teachers.

"This is just one more thing on a long list of 'one mores' that they're having to handle which really doesn't have anything to do with education," said Swafford.

"It's hard to keep up with exactly what they are. So it's very easy to conceal. So often times whether they are going to a stall in a restroom, they can use it and come right back out and you wouldn't know it," said Swafford.

Dr. Stubblefield says children who vape can often develop symptoms that cause them to become jittery and excessively agitated.

Swafford mentions lack of focus and the inability to stay on task as other symptoms he's seen in the classroom. He also shared what he's heard from a few teachers in the district.

"You’re talking an A,B student who months later is now is failing and connecting it to vaping. It was introduced somewhere around there and it’s distracted them that much from their work, they’re having a hard time keeping up in addition to other things that they’re already dealing with," said Swafford.

When you conflate the health concerns and the negative effect vaping can have on a child's education, Smith urges parents to speak to their children and says it upset him to know some adults have aided in this epidemic.

“We found out that one of the students there, her grandmother I believe was buying vapes for her and she was taking them to school, handing them to her friends and going back and tell her grandma she was out and grandma was the one to buy them for her. It’s a crazy world we’re living in right now," said Smith.

You must be 21 to purchase tobacco. If you would like to report a store that is selling either tobacco or alcohol illegally to minors, contact ABC licensing & compliance division at 1-800-327-7341.

If you know anyone personally selling tobacco or alcohol to a minor, contact your local authorities.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you