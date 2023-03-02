Growing concern among young children vaping

An addictive chemical continues to make its way throughout schools in Morgan County. Kids as young as 4th graders have been caught vaping and now officials are urging parents to talk to their children to teach them about the dangers that come with vaping at such an early age.
According to the FDA and U.S. Surgeon General, vaping is now considered an epidemic.
School officials and doctors are urging parents to talk to their children about the severity of using e-cigarettes or vaping prematurely.
"We're failing these kids," said William Smith, who is a father of four in Morgan County.
Smith has two eighth graders, a seventh grader and a first grader. He says at one point, he found out his eighth grade daughter was vaping. She has since stopped after a much-needed father-daughter conversation, but it was in that discussion Smith found out the vaping trend amongst children in schools continues to climb.
"Vaping is not as good as you think it is. It's not cool. It's not what you want it to be. This has long lasting conditions that will carry over into your adult life," said Smith.
According to Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health, nicotine, the chemical inside e-cigarettes is addictive and can cause damage to developing brains.
"Children who vape are more likely to smoke later in life due to being addicted to nicotine as a chemical dependency. There are many products that can be in the vaporized liquids or whatever comes out of the device that can be harmful like heavy metals or other toxins and cancer causing," said Stubblefield.
Mike Swafford, Morgan County SRO Program Manager says this burgeoning issue in the schools is having a negative effect in children's behavior which adds another stress on teachers.
"This is just one more thing on a long list of 'one mores' that they're having to handle which really doesn't have anything to do with education," said Swafford.
"It's hard to keep up with exactly what they are. So it's very easy to conceal. So often times whether they are going to a stall in a restroom, they can use it and come right back out and you wouldn't know it," said Swafford.
Dr. Stubblefield says children who vape can often develop symptoms that cause them to become jittery and excessively agitated.
Swafford mentions lack of focus and the inability to stay on task as other symptoms he's seen in the classroom. He also shared what he's heard from a few teachers in the district.
"You’re talking an A,B student who months later is now is failing and connecting it to vaping. It was introduced somewhere around there and it’s distracted them that much from their work, they’re having a hard time keeping up in addition to other things that they’re already dealing with," said Swafford.
When you conflate the health concerns and the negative effect vaping can have on a child's education, Smith urges parents to speak to their children and says it upset him to know some adults have aided in this epidemic.
“We found out that one of the students there, her grandmother I believe was buying vapes for her and she was taking them to school, handing them to her friends and going back and tell her grandma she was out and grandma was the one to buy them for her. It’s a crazy world we’re living in right now," said Smith.
You must be 21 to purchase tobacco. If you would like to report a store that is selling either tobacco or alcohol illegally to minors, contact ABC licensing & compliance division at 1-800-327-7341.
If you know anyone personally selling tobacco or alcohol to a minor, contact your local authorities.