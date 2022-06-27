Group says Huntsville is No. 1 — in keeping secrets

The city of Huntsville once again has been named the best, but this time in a category meant as an insult, not an accolade
Investigative Reporters and Editors on Saturday awarded the city and the Huntsville Police Department its 2022 Golden Padlock Award.
“The award honors the most secretive government agencies in the U.S.,” according to IRE, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of investigative reporting.
The award is for Huntsville’s handling of the 2018 case involving William “Ben” Darby, the former Huntsville Police officer convicted of the murder of Jeffery Parker and sentenced to 25 years in prison last year. Darby is appealing that conviction. (Read more here)
IRE said Huntsville’s nomination for the award came from its “steadfast resolve in refusing to release police bodycam footage showing an officer fatally shooting a suicidal man who had called police on himself. It would take three years, a murder trial, dogged media requests and a judicial order for the public to see the taxpayer-funded footage. When police arrived at the man’s home in 2018, he was sitting in his living room with what turned out to be a flare gun against his temple. A young officer entered the house, raised a shotgun and told the suicidal man to lower the gun from his head. Seconds later, the officer shot the man in the face. The city refused to release the tape, reassuring the public it vindicated the officer. Three years later, after the city devoted $125,000 of public money to the officer’s criminal defense, the jury in the murder trial saw the footage and filed a guilty verdict. A judge finally released the footage to reporters in August 2021.”
“In a year that featured a startling array of nominations detailing egregious acts of secrecy by governments across the country, this case stood out,” Robert Cribb, chair of the IRE’s Golden Padlock committee which reviewed nominations from across the country, said in a news release.
“This footage, created in the public interest, provided crucial details for a murder case. The intransigence showed by the city and police undermined the public’s right to know in ways that earned this honor.”