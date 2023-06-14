Groundbreaking UAH Hurricane Research now well underway

Hurricane Season officially started on June 1. For some professors. graduate, and undergraduate students at the University of Alabama Huntsville, June 1 started off what is going to be a very active season for them. UAH has formed their own research team to study the rapid intensification of hurricanes.
Hurricane rapid intensification takes place when the system strengthens by at least 35 miles per hour in under 24 hours. This means that some areas on the coast end up seeing a significantly stronger storm than they were prepared for...and their first heads up to this change is just hours before the storm makes landfall. This can be incredibly dangerous because it seriously diminishes what is called "lead time," or the amount of warning time that an area gets so that they can safely evacuate prior to any major hurricanes reaching their coast.
WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello sat down with members of this research team to hear their heart and their goal for the mission.
Dr. Xiaomin Chen spoke with Grace all about the high-performance fleet of vehicles that the team will be taking down to the Gulf Coast just prior to any hurricanes making landfall. He discussed their anemometer wind tools, their advanced radar satellites, and even a tool that is able to essentially x-ray the storm so that the team is able to "see" inside the structure and further analyze its characteristics. The team also launches weather balloons- no small feat in hurricane force winds, and is therefore able to collect data from the surface all the way into the upper atmosphere and detect changes in barometric pressure, air mass heights, moisture levels, wind speed and direction, and temperature changes.
Two student researchers. Kiahna Mollette and John Mark Mayhall use the data taken from those field missions and study the outcomes to come up with parameters for different hurricane strengths and find possible causations for rapid intensification based on the storms prior characteristics.
Moellette, a graduate student researcher, specializes in the energetics of lightning as they pertain to rapidly intensifying hurricanes. Mollette also has a partnership with NASA and is able to utilize some of their lightning research to aid in her own analysis. Mollette stated that the type of research she is conducting is largely reliant on the International Space Station. Prior lightning research has been almost exclusively about how much lightning is present at the beginning, peak, and end of the hurricane. However, with the new geostationary satellite bands, Mollette is able to study the characteristics and intensity of the strikes, not just the number of strikes. She says that her analysis of this data will hopefully one day be able to serve as a guideline and allow for the early identification of rapid intensification hurricanes.
Mayhall, an undergraduate student specialist is also utilizing satellites to breakdown the specifics of cloud types surrounding hurricanes. He is studying not only the clouds themselves, but also the orientation and positioning of those clouds to the eyewall of the hurricane. He tells us that his research allows for a picture of what the upper atmospheric moisture levels are and how air masses are combining and moving around the storm. He specializes in some of the more exterior bands of the hurricane and how the cloud types found there can hint to weather the storm is gaining or losing energy.
All in all, the team is studying wind gusts, lightning mechanics, and cloud types to identify the early stages and specifics associated with rapidly intensifying hurricanes. They are doing so in hopes of being able to warn communities that a rapidly intensifying storm is coming their way and therefore increase their lead time so that the necessary neighborhoods can evacuate well before any storm reaches their coast.