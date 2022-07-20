Groundbreaking set for Whataburger in Albertville

Get ready, Albertville. Whataburger is coming.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the new restaurant will take place 10 a.m. July 27 at its planned 6950 U.S. 431 location. The restaurant plans to open in the fall.
Franchise group MWB Restaurants is behind this latest North Alabama location.
“We are honored to bring Whataburger to Albertville and wish to extend a heartfelt thank you to this community for being so welcoming,” said MWB Restaurants CEO John Reno in a news release.
The restaurant will feature an open-concept dining room, custom mural and double drive-thru, among other features.
The Albertville restaurant will bring about 120 jobs, according to the release. Hiring will begin in the coming weeks. Those interested can get more information here.
If you can’t wait, find the Whataburger location closest to you and get a look at the menu here