...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected each day and lows
in the mid 70s tonight.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Groundbreaking set for Whataburger in Albertville

Whataburger meal

Image from Whataburger

Get ready, Albertville. Whataburger is coming.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the new restaurant will take place 10 a.m. July 27 at its planned 6950 U.S. 431 location. The restaurant plans to open in the fall.

Franchise group MWB Restaurants is behind this latest North Alabama location.

“We are honored to bring Whataburger to Albertville and wish to extend a heartfelt thank you to this community for being so welcoming,” said MWB Restaurants CEO John Reno in a news release.

The restaurant will feature an open-concept dining room, custom mural and double drive-thru, among other features.

The Albertville restaurant will bring about 120 jobs, according to the release. Hiring will begin in the coming weeks. Those interested can get more information here.

If you can’t wait, find the Whataburger location closest to you and get a look at the menu here

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

