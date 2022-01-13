Groundbreaking held in Muscle Shoals for multimillion-dollar development

Officials celebrated a groundbreaking Thursday for a new, multimillion-dollar development set to bring in a new residential area, businesses and more to Muscle Shoals.
"This is going to have a huge impact on our area," said Alex Alexander, a Muscle Shoals resident.
The development is set to include restaurants and boutiques in addition to places to live. Alexander said it's exciting, particularly as a young person looking to start a family soon, to know there will be more opportunities and activities in the area.
"I think it will empower the citizens in our area to maybe start businesses, go out and do some things that maybe they’ve been thinking about doing. I think it’s gonna be good," said Alexander.
Chad Baker, owner of Baker Company, is the local developer responsible for helping build this project. He said they started working on the development in December 2020 and likes the pace of the progression.
"We are probably a few weeks away from moving dirt, so we are really excited about that," said Baker.
Baker said the project will be a place for folks to stop and stay, no matter what part of the Shoals area they're from.
For Alexander, she’s pleased to know all of this new development and opportunity is coming to her backyard of Muscle Shoals.
"To be able to get to do that in your hometown and not have to leave, that’s something that you can be really proud of to have and definitely something to brag about," said Alexander.