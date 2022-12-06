Grissom wins big to spotlight Tuesday Night High School Hoops

Boys Basketball Scoreboard:
Grissom 79, James Clemens 42
Westminster 62, West Limestone 34
Bob Jones 56, Madison Academy 52
Sparkman 51, Muscle Shoals 42
Huntsville 81, Columbia 55
Baylor 55, Plainview 57
Boaz 56, Arab 65
Austin 80, Hartselle 72
Hazel Green 41, Lee 41
Buckhorn 61, Scottsboro 60
Hatton 48, Lawrence County 43
Tanner 64, Lindsay Lane 42
Albertville 56, Douglas 48
Girls Basketball Scoreboard:
Bob Jones 53, Madison Academy 26
Muscle Shoals 47, Sparkman 66
Hatton 60, Lawrence County 48
Hazel Green 76, Lee 25
Scottsboro 57, Buckhorn 39
JPII 87, Randolph 32
Phil Campbell 31, Belmont 62
Athens Bible 57, Woodville 21
DHCA 50, Cullman 53
West Morgan 14, Good Hope 62
----
If you would like your school's score added to WAAY's nightly scoreboard tweet them at @Nolanknightjr or have your official scorekeeper update the score on Maxpreps.com at the games end.