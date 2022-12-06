 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Marshall and
Jackson Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 14.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.0
feet tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.1 feet on 03/02/2021.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Grissom wins big to spotlight Tuesday Night High School Hoops

  • Updated
  • 0
grissom

Boys Basketball Scoreboard:

Grissom 79, James Clemens 42

Westminster 62, West Limestone 34

Bob Jones 56, Madison Academy 52

Sparkman 51, Muscle Shoals 42

Huntsville 81, Columbia 55

Baylor 55, Plainview 57

Boaz 56, Arab 65

Austin 80, Hartselle 72

Hazel Green 41, Lee 41

Buckhorn 61, Scottsboro 60

Hatton 48, Lawrence County 43

Tanner 64, Lindsay Lane 42

Albertville 56, Douglas 48

Girls Basketball Scoreboard:

Bob Jones 53, Madison Academy 26

Muscle Shoals 47, Sparkman 66

Hatton 60, Lawrence County 48

Hazel Green 76, Lee 25

Scottsboro 57, Buckhorn 39

JPII 87, Randolph 32

Phil Campbell 31, Belmont 62

Athens Bible 57, Woodville 21

DHCA 50, Cullman 53

West Morgan 14, Good Hope 62

----

If you would like your school's score added to WAAY's nightly scoreboard tweet them at @Nolanknightjr or have your official scorekeeper update the score on Maxpreps.com at the games end.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

