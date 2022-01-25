 Skip to main content
Grissom takes down Sparkman to spotlight Tuesday night basketball action

Grissom over Sparkman

Grissom downs Sparkman to Spotlight Tuesday Basketball Action

Tuesday Night High School Basketball Scoreboard:

Sparkman 54, Grissom 60

Buckhorn 56, Hazel Green 52

Huntsville 77, Albertville 33

Phil Campbell 88, Phillips 54

DHCA 78, ASCTE 30

Collinsville 41, Douglas 63

Lexington 48, Sheffield 55

Skyline 56, Fyffe 43

Section 76, Randolph 31

Pisgah 73, North Jackson 69

North Sand Mountain 80, Sylvania 71

Cedar Bluff 37, Woodville 35

Colbert County 55, Colbert Heights 43

Madison County 51, John Paul II 59

Kate DAR 81, New Hope 79 (OT)

Guntersville 56, Arab 47

Brooks 56, Lauderdale County 47

Madison Academy 63, Athens 51

James Clemens 67, Florence 57

Whitesburg Christian 59, Tanner 61

Austin 48, Bob Jones 45

Lee 63, Ardmore 20

Brewer 42, Danville 52

Westminster Christian 52, Covenant Christian 48

Priceville 49, West Morgan 68

Hartselle 56, Cullman 73

Russellville 67, Lawrence County 73

Mars Hill Bible 79, Central 72

Girls' High School Basketball Scoreboard:

Vina 29, Shoals Christian 64

Glencoe 57, Geraldine 46

Section 50, Randolph 24

Woodville 53, Cedar Bluff 27

Skyline 71, Fyffe 42

Pisgah 68, North Jackson 32

Sylvania 60, North Sand Mountain 36

Clements 34, Elkmont 39

Cherokee County 82, Fort Payne 35

East Limestone 68, Columbia 39

Lee 69, Ardmore 24

Danville 40, Brewer 57

DHCA 50, ASCTAE 7

Collinsville 52, Douglas 35

Russellville 44, Lawrence County 64

Madison County 39, JPII 30

Priceville 72, West Morgan 45

Phil Campbell 47, Haleyville 44

James Clemens 38, Florence 54

Hartselle 44, Cullman 41

Sparkman 89, Grissom 29

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

