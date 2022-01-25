Grissom takes down Sparkman to spotlight Tuesday night basketball action

Tuesday Night High School Basketball Scoreboard:
Sparkman 54, Grissom 60
Buckhorn 56, Hazel Green 52
Huntsville 77, Albertville 33
Phil Campbell 88, Phillips 54
DHCA 78, ASCTE 30
Collinsville 41, Douglas 63
Lexington 48, Sheffield 55
Skyline 56, Fyffe 43
Section 76, Randolph 31
Pisgah 73, North Jackson 69
North Sand Mountain 80, Sylvania 71
Cedar Bluff 37, Woodville 35
Colbert County 55, Colbert Heights 43
Madison County 51, John Paul II 59
Kate DAR 81, New Hope 79 (OT)
Guntersville 56, Arab 47
Brooks 56, Lauderdale County 47
Madison Academy 63, Athens 51
James Clemens 67, Florence 57
Whitesburg Christian 59, Tanner 61
Austin 48, Bob Jones 45
Lee 63, Ardmore 20
Brewer 42, Danville 52
Westminster Christian 52, Covenant Christian 48
Priceville 49, West Morgan 68
Hartselle 56, Cullman 73
Russellville 67, Lawrence County 73
Mars Hill Bible 79, Central 72
Girls' High School Basketball Scoreboard:
Vina 29, Shoals Christian 64
Glencoe 57, Geraldine 46
Section 50, Randolph 24
Woodville 53, Cedar Bluff 27
Skyline 71, Fyffe 42
Pisgah 68, North Jackson 32
Sylvania 60, North Sand Mountain 36
Clements 34, Elkmont 39
Cherokee County 82, Fort Payne 35
East Limestone 68, Columbia 39
Lee 69, Ardmore 24
Danville 40, Brewer 57
DHCA 50, ASCTAE 7
Collinsville 52, Douglas 35
Russellville 44, Lawrence County 64
Madison County 39, JPII 30
Priceville 72, West Morgan 45
Phil Campbell 47, Haleyville 44
James Clemens 38, Florence 54
Hartselle 44, Cullman 41
Sparkman 89, Grissom 29