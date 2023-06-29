 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 11 AM CDT
FRIDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 112 expected. For the
Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and
Cullman Counties. In Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT
Friday. For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM Thursday to 11 AM
CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Green Mountain neighbors discuss water consumption concerns at town hall

  • 0
Green Mountain water concerns

The Sandra Moon community complex was standing-room only Wednesday night as Green Mountain neighbors met with the city of Huntsville to discuss water consumption issues. 

It was a fiery atmosphere Wednesday night at the Sandra Moon community complex in south Huntsville, where neighbors in the Green Mountain area met with city leaders. 

A week ago, Huntsville Utilities sent a letter to residents asking them to voluntarily conserve water, due to a shortage of it. 

"We've known this was coming for a long time," said Anita Reck, a neighbor who attended the meeting. "We've been questioning infrastructure problems, septic tank problems [and] water supply."

City Council member Jennie Robinson was joined by Mayor Tommy Battle, Huntsville Utilities President and CEO Wes Kelley, and the Manager of Planning Services in Huntsville, Thomas Nunez, to discuss the issue. 

Kelley presented a powerpoint to the audience, pointing towards stats that showed some members of the community were using quite significant amounts of water. 

"There's 37 residents that used over 100,000 gallons a month," said Kelley. "That's a lot of water."

Reck said this whole situation was avoidable. 

"Demand is outstripping the supply of water," said Reck. "This could've been eliminated or slowed down tremendously if the planning commission had done their job."

Nunez, who serves on the planning commission, said the neighborhood has been seeing growth, but nothing significant. 

"There's about 24 lots a year," said Nunez. "Two home constructions a month."

Reck disagreed with Nunez's assessment, calling it false. 

"Mr. Nunez was completely wrong when he said there's only 24 homes a year," said Reck. "It's more like 70 to 100 a year."

Residents were told the water situation was getting better, with Kelley saying it could have been due to the letter or the rain. 

The situation the neighborhood is in is worrying to Reck and she said along with having other concerns, she feels nothing will change. 

"It could be the beginning of the end of several things that we hold dear and near up in the mountain," said Reck. "If you continually have growth, you continually see your roads falling apart, your infrastructure, what's next?"

Huntsville Utilities said they have plans to build another water pump within the next few years. 

They will begin accepting bids this August. 

