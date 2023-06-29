Green Mountain neighbors discuss water consumption concerns at town hall

It was a fiery atmosphere Wednesday night at the Sandra Moon community complex in south Huntsville, where neighbors in the Green Mountain area met with city leaders.
A week ago, Huntsville Utilities sent a letter to residents asking them to voluntarily conserve water, due to a shortage of it.
"We've known this was coming for a long time," said Anita Reck, a neighbor who attended the meeting. "We've been questioning infrastructure problems, septic tank problems [and] water supply."
City Council member Jennie Robinson was joined by Mayor Tommy Battle, Huntsville Utilities President and CEO Wes Kelley, and the Manager of Planning Services in Huntsville, Thomas Nunez, to discuss the issue.
Kelley presented a powerpoint to the audience, pointing towards stats that showed some members of the community were using quite significant amounts of water.
"There's 37 residents that used over 100,000 gallons a month," said Kelley. "That's a lot of water."
Reck said this whole situation was avoidable.
"Demand is outstripping the supply of water," said Reck. "This could've been eliminated or slowed down tremendously if the planning commission had done their job."
Nunez, who serves on the planning commission, said the neighborhood has been seeing growth, but nothing significant.
"There's about 24 lots a year," said Nunez. "Two home constructions a month."
Reck disagreed with Nunez's assessment, calling it false.
"Mr. Nunez was completely wrong when he said there's only 24 homes a year," said Reck. "It's more like 70 to 100 a year."
Residents were told the water situation was getting better, with Kelley saying it could have been due to the letter or the rain.
The situation the neighborhood is in is worrying to Reck and she said along with having other concerns, she feels nothing will change.
"It could be the beginning of the end of several things that we hold dear and near up in the mountain," said Reck. "If you continually have growth, you continually see your roads falling apart, your infrastructure, what's next?"
Huntsville Utilities said they have plans to build another water pump within the next few years.
They will begin accepting bids this August.