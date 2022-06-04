Great weather to start the weekend

Drier air is still filtering into North Alabama behind the cold front from a couple of days ago. This is creating a pleasant start to the weekend with temperatures climbing to the upper 80s by mid Saturday afternoon. We'll call it filtered sunshine today but you will notice periods of sunny to mostly sunny skies.
Although it's dry Saturday, humidity begins to increase and isolated afternoon storms are back in the picture as early as Sunday. By the start of the workweek scattered afternoon storms are in the forecast each day all next week. Activity becomes a bit more widespread toward the end of the middle of the work week and temperatures remain seasonally hot - near 90 each afternoon. A few stronger storms look possible with an approaching cold front by next Wednesday.