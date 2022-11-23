Great weather for Wednesday travelers, but heavy rain is still on the way

Wednesday's weather looks great for Thanksgiving travelers or if you're staying here in North Alabama. Highs are in the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. Clouds are on the increase late this afternoon and tonight, but we remain dry. Overnight lows fall into the mid 40s.
Thanksgiving Day is trending drier! Outside of spotty showers, we will see mostly cloudy skies during the day Thursday with highs back in the mid 60s. Widespread rain moves in late Thursday night and continues the first half of Friday. A second round of rain will move in Saturday ahead of a cold front.
Significant rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected this weekend, which may lead to localized flooding and ponding on roads. Rain comes to an end Sunday. Highs stay seasonable in the 60s next week.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: Calm.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Wind: SE 5 MPH.
THANKSGIVING DAY: Mostly cloudy. Spotty afternoon showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.