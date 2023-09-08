Great weather for Big Game Friday Night!

This weekend's forecast is definitely one for the books! All systems are "go" for Big Game Friday Night and the Trash Pandas game this evening. Temperatures will gradually move through the 80s and sit in the mid 70s by the time all games end tonight. We'll keep mostly clear skies and dry conditions with a breeze all night.
When you first wake-up on Saturday, temperatures will be in the mid-60s. Sunshine, lower humidity, and high temperatures in the mid-80s are on-tap during the day. Scattered showers and storms are possible for those east of I-65 in the late afternoon and early evening so those counties might want to move their SEC watch parties indoors.
Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine, dry conditions, and highs yet again in the mid-80s and Monday essentially follows suit but with high temperatures in the upper 80s.
Scattered storms move back in on Tuesday morning and afternoon ahead of another cold front that will drop our temperatures even more. When you first wake up on Wednesday, temperatures will be in the upper 50s and our highs for the day will only make it to the low 80s. These below average temperatures and sunny conditions persist through the end of the work-week and the following weekend.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid-60s. Wind: N 5 MPH.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, scattered evening rain East. Highs in the mid-80s. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.