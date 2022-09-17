Great Summer weekend ahead, extreme heat next week

A spectacular final weekend of Summer is in store! Sunshine sticks around with seasonably warm temperatures in the upper 80s each afternoon. Overnight lows remain comfortable in the mid 60s. Whatever plans you might have this weekend, make sure you get outside!
While the sunshine lasts well into next week, the Summer heat intensifies. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday surge into the mid to upper 90s. Feels like temperatures will approach 100 degrees each afternoon. Fortunately, this extreme September heat appears to be short-lived. A mostly dry cold front will bring the return of seasonable temperatures to kick off Fall late next week. Rain chances remain very low for the next seven days.