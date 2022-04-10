Great finish to the weekend, storm threat returns midweek

Mostly sunny skies will warm north Alabama to the mid 70s Sunday afternoon. A south breeze to 20 mph may even push a few warm spots to the upper 70s today.
Enjoy the dry weather today because a wet and unsettled pattern begins with the start of the new workweek. Scattered showers and a few embedded thunderstorms will be possible both Monday and Tuesday. Thankfully nothing strong or severe is expected through Tuesday evening. There should even be enough gaps in the wet weather for the Trash Pandas to get their season home opener in at Toyota Field Tuesday.
Unfortunately with the approach of our next cold front Wednesday, strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible. The SPC has placed all of North Alabama in a Slight Risk (2 out of 5 severe risk). Just off to our west across the Mississippi state-line, a 3 out 5 risk is in place. Timing right now has strong to severe storms moving into north Alabama around sunset Wednesday and tracking across the region through the early morning hours Thursday. Damaging winds is the primary hazard but tornadoes will also be possible.