Gray, windy, and cold with flurries Friday

This front won't bring much precipitation with it, but it wouldn't be impossible to see some flurries Friday morning in the Shoals. Later in the day, there's a slightly better set up for some snow showers. With that in mind, light snow or flurries are possible from Friday afternoon into the first part of Friday night. With temperatures in the upper 30s Friday afternoon, this would likely start as a rain/snow mix. No impacts are expected with what falls Friday.
It should be noted that the cold is a headline in and of itself Friday night. Bitter cold air moves in and lows will be in the teens Saturday morning. A strong north wind will put wind chills in the single digits for valley locations and near zero in higher elevations. The sun breaks out again Saturday but temperatures have a hard time reaching the mid 30s.
Temperatures rebound a bit Sunday and Monday before a more active pattern picks up next week. Expect highs in the low to mid 50s both days. Moisture begins to increase Tuesday, but better rain chances look to hold off until the middle of the week. We are watching the potential for heavy rain, gusty wind, and maybe even some strong storms with this next system.