Gray and rainy this weekend before a stretch of sunny days

Clouds keep temperatures over ten degrees below average both Saturday and Sunday. In between, another wave of rain moves through North Alabama.
We'll pick up about three quarters of an inch of rain, but it won't be enough to create flash flooding concerns. Lows each morning will be in the 30s with highs near 50.
Clouds finally start moving out Sunday night and the work week will be off to a gorgeous start Monday. Temperatures take an upward turn for the next several days with highs near 60 Monday, ending in the lower 70s by Friday!