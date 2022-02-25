 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Friday the stage was 16.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 PM CST Friday was 18.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow evening and continue falling to 7.2 feet Wednesday
evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.1 feet on 02/21/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Gray and rainy this weekend before a stretch of sunny days

  • Updated
  • 0
Clouds keep temperatures over ten degrees below average both Saturday and Sunday. In between, another wave of rain moves through North Alabama.
 
We'll pick up about three quarters of an inch of rain, but it won't be enough to create flash flooding concerns. Lows each morning will be in the 30s with highs near 50.
 
Clouds finally start moving out Sunday night and the work week will be off to a gorgeous start Monday. Temperatures take an upward turn for the next several days with highs near 60 Monday, ending in the lower 70s by Friday!
Weekend weather
 

