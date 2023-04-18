Graphic body camera footage seen on first day of testimony in Mason Sisk mass murder trial

After the jury was officially selected for the Mason Sisk murder re-trial, prosecutors and defense attorneys both moved quickly to make their case.
Perhaps the biggest thing that jury saw was the graphic body camera footage of one of the responding deputies at the Elkmont home where authorities says Sisk murdered his father, stepmother and three siblings in 2019.
The video shows the moment the officer arrived at the scene and walked up on other deputies talking to Sisk. They went on to walk to the home where they found the victims.
The officer mentioned how he believed it was an ambush because Sisk was "too calm" at the scene.
Even when listening to the 911 call, there were only a few moments where you could really sense any kind of emotion from Sisk.
Sisk insists he told officers several times he was downstairs playing video games when he heard the gunshots.
However, prosecutors say Sisk later admitted to the crime because he was "fed up."
Sisk's attorneys claim there are a lot of other potential motives for others to commit the crime, like a drug debt his father John told a witness he owed.
More testimonies and more evidence are expected to be presented Wedneday starting at 9 a.m.