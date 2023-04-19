Graphic autopsy photos shown on third day of Mason Sisk family murder trial

Graphic autopsy photos were shown to the jury early Wednesday morning as the retrial for Mason Sisk, the Elkmont teen accused of killing his family resumed.
The judge warned everyone three separate times about the graphic nature of those photos — allowing members of the gallery to step out before prosecutors showed photos for 6-year-old Grayson Kane, 4-year-old Aurora and 6-month-old Colson.
The family was obviously upset by seeing those images. The judge did have a family member escorted out of the room because they couldn’t hold back their emotions
You could also tell Sisk was disturbed by the images. He kept his head low, eyes away from the screen with his hand blocking part of the view. There were even moments where he was swallowing back some emotion.
Some jury members would also glance over at Sisk as the photos were being shown.
The doctor who performed the autopsies says all five victims died from gunshot wounds to the head. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.
Only two of the victims had several gunshot wounds: the Sisk's step-mother Mary Sisk and the 6-month-old baby Colson, who was sleeping in his mother's arms.
A little bit of gun soot was also found in one of the baby's gunshot wounds. The expert witness testified that meant the gun was only a foot away.
Several victims also showed signs of stippling. The doctor explained that it's caused when the gun is fired within 3 feet.
The jury also got to watch several videos from deputies' body cameras. In it, you could tell it was not an easy scene to respond as first responders tried to come to grasps with what happened.
The first officer to respond to the scene and talk to Mason told other investigators Mason was either extremely traumatized or a suspect because he was "super weird."
Defendants pointed out it took deputies nine minutes to stop referring Mason as a witness and called him a suspect.
The judge dismissed the jury because the next witness was not available Wednesday afternoon. Court is expected to resume Thursday at 8:45 a.m.
Jury is in. Court is back in session for the Sisk family murder trial. Mason is wearing a light red long sleeve button down shirt. State is now calling their first witness of the day up. @WAAYTV— Alex Torres-Perez (@alexWAAY31) April 19, 2023