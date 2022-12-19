Grant man identified as victim of fatal Marshall County shooting

A Grant man has been identified as the victim of a deadly shooting Sunday afternoon in Marshall County.
The Marshall County Coroner's Office says 36-year-old Brodrick Keith was shot and killed on Elkins Road in Grant.
Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said the shooting happened about 4:15 p.m. Sunday. Keith was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sims said a person of interest has been identified, but no arrests had been announced as of Monday.
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the case.