...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 19.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 AM CST Thursday was 19.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Sunday afternoon and continue falling to 13.1 feet
Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
19.1 feet on 03/30/1975.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Grant man arrested after civilian obtains warrant for animal cruelty

Lonnie Childers

A Grant man faces a charge of cruelty to animals after a fellow citizen took it upon themselves to get a warrant, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to check on animals at 26-year-old Lonnie Childers’ property Jan. 3. It was reported that dogs at the home had not been fed in several days and were being kept on a 6-inch leash, but Childers was not arrested after the deputies’ visit.

However, the law allows a citizen to visit the magistrate’s office and city clerk to get a warrant under certain circumstances, and the sheriff’s office said a civilian who knew about the situation did just that.

Childers was arrested Thursday morning on a single count of cruelty to animals. Jail records show he was released a few hours after the arrest on $1,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office said three dogs were taken to a local animal shelter.

