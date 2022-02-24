Grant man arrested after civilian obtains warrant for animal cruelty

A Grant man faces a charge of cruelty to animals after a fellow citizen took it upon themselves to get a warrant, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to check on animals at 26-year-old Lonnie Childers’ property Jan. 3. It was reported that dogs at the home had not been fed in several days and were being kept on a 6-inch leash, but Childers was not arrested after the deputies’ visit.
However, the law allows a citizen to visit the magistrate’s office and city clerk to get a warrant under certain circumstances, and the sheriff’s office said a civilian who knew about the situation did just that.
Childers was arrested Thursday morning on a single count of cruelty to animals. Jail records show he was released a few hours after the arrest on $1,000 bond.
The sheriff’s office said three dogs were taken to a local animal shelter.