Grant helps but leaves hole in North Alabama sheriffs' offices after permitless carry funding ends

A bill is in the works to make sure sheriffs' offices in Alabama are getting enough money to cover the deficit caused by the state's permitless carry law.
The permitless carry law includes a grant to help offices cover some of the loss.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) says the money will be allocated in quarterly disbursements and will cover the entire loss of revenue based on fiscal year 2022 pistol permit revenue versus fiscal year 2023 pistol permit revenues.
However, some sheriffs say that's not enough because they already saw a dip in revenue after the law passed last year. Some are concerned about the long-term effects after the grant expires in three years.
"It should not affect public safety. We are committed to doing the best for our community, but if it continues and we are not able to continue to get the grant, it eventually will affect public safety because we will not be able to afford the things we can purchase now because of the money," Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett said.
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says it started 2023 with a $167,385 deficit. That's a 40% drop in revenue the office says it will probably never recover under the current law.
"This cost us money! You're de-funding law enforcement by passing this law," Puckett said.
|Year
|Pistols
|Revenue
|2020
|9,738
|$503,701
|2021
|8,042
|$415,335
|2022
|5,394
|$247,950
The Madison County Sheriff's office lost $416,920 in pistol permit revenue from 2021 to 2022.
|Year
|Permits
|Revenue
|2019
|17,432
|$910,820
|2020
|23,481
|$121,717
|2021
|18,237
|$986,210
|2022
|11,483
|$569,290
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office lost $68,910. Keep in mind that 60% of the pistol permit revenue goes to the Lauderdale County Commission. The other 40% goes to the office.
|Year
|Permits
|Revenue
|2021
|4,573
|$163,590
|2022
|2,928
|$94,680
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office and county commission lost $24,137.50. Sixty percent of the pistol permit revenue in Franklin County goes to the sheriff's office.
|Year
|Permits
|Revenue
|2019
|1,873
|$68,012
|2020
|2,059
|$75,450
|2021
|1,609
|$61,512.50
|2022
|1,078
|$37,375
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office provided WAAY 31 with a quarter summary of its pistol permits and revenue as you can see below.
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has also mentioned a loss of more than $100,000.
That's why several sheriffs are calling on state lawmakers for help.
"You got to find a way to make it perpetual, and cover the cost that sheriff's offices are losing because it does affect our citizens to have have a better trained for law enforcement officers to have the equipment that they need such as vehicles, the uniforms or guns. All the things, the equipment, that it takes to operate a sheriff's office. It takes a lot of money," Puckett said.
The proposed bill would make the grant perpetual and change the revenue benchmark to 2021 before the law passed. At this time, it's still unclear who will sponsor the bill, but Puckett says he's hopeful it will pass the state legislature.