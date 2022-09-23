Grand opening for state-of-the-art Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering

A vision finally turned into reality — a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday morning for the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering.
"We've been dreaming of this for four years, and today, we are here," Dr. Claudette Owens, a cyber-school foundation board member, said.
The school is the first of its kind. It’s the only high school in the nation focused on integrating cybertechnology and engineering in all classes.
While classes can be challenging, students say they’re confident it will help them succeed.
“It’s a different environment from my old school. My old school was more lax in that you didn’t have to do as much, but coming here is, like, a way different environment," Elijah Presley said.
He was taking online coding classes before coming to ASCTE. Now, he’s learning more about cybersecurity and coding in the classroom, with people who share his passion.
"They know what you’re talking about, and you know what they're talking about, so it makes more sense," Presley said.
For some, that passion ignited in the classroom.
"This school is what got me into it," Kendall Wright said. "I've never known about so many opportunities and so many jobs and so many things that implemented cyber and engineering. In all the courses that we've been given, we've been shown."
The school’s president, Matt Massey, says that’s what ASCTE is all about.
"Our vision is to be a national model, working with governmental agencies and stakeholders, with industry partners, with higher education and other secondary schools and their leadership, to show what it's capable of in these emerging fields," Massey said.
Gov. Kay Ivey said students at the school will help fill the gap of STEM jobs to come.
"Y’all, this is a city that knows no bounds when it comes to expansion and opportunities," Ivey said. "Once again, Alabama continues to show the world what we are made of and that we already have what is yet to come."
She added, "The opening of this campus marks yet another exciting chapter of Alabama was trailblazing into scientific innovation."
Students say they can’t wait to take advantage of all the opportunities ahead.
"This school is setting you up for success. It’s setting you up to succeed and to be able to implement all the things, all the ideal, into the engineering life cycle, into the cyber life cycle, into all of these things," Wright said.
To do that, students will finish all their high school classes in three years. They will then spend their senior year in an internship to get hands-on experience before heading to college.
The application window for the school opens Nov. 1 to people across the country. The school does offer boarding options for students from out of the area. For more information, click here.