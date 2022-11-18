Grand Jury: Deputy justified in shooting death of Lawrence County man

The deputy who shot and killed a suspect in Lawrence County was justified in his actions, a grand jury has ruled.
Marty Hutto died Aug. 6 after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office deputy initiated a traffic stop on Hutto’s vehicle.
Hutto was driving down the center of the roadway in a gold-colored Ford F-150 and began throwing numerous objects out of the vehicle, including nails and bottles, to disable the deputy’s pursuing vehicle. The deputy’s vehicle sustained a broken windshield and damaged tires. Hutto’s vehicle became disabled on Lawrence County Road 222.
Authorities said Hutto exited the vehicle and pointed a gun at the deputy. It was later determined the gun was a flare gun loaded with a modified 12-gauge shotgun shell.
The deputy immediately discharged their firearm, striking Hutto in his side. Hutto fell adjacent to his vehicle and succumbed to his injuries.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency took over the investigation, and the deputy was placed on paid administrative leave.
An autopsy conducted by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences determined Hutto had a gunshot wound of the left arm and into the chest which caused fatal, non-survivable internal injuries, Lawrence County District Attorney Errek Jett said in a statement to WAAY.
The deputy’s identity never has been released.