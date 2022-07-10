Gradual cloud clearing, breeze continues

The cloud cover that followed us into lunchtime is starting to gradually dissipate and move to our south and it will continue to do so as we head into the bedtime hours. Some of the more fog-prone areas, such as Monte Sano and regions surrounding Lake Guntersville, could fall asleep with some nocturnal fog outside their windows but the rest of us will have mostly clear skies.
A nice breeze coming out of our north will help the already more moderate temperatures this evening to feel much more pleasant for all.
Monday is dry, Tuesday afternoon brings the chance for showers and storms and those follow us into Wednesday morning. Another frontal boundary presents itself on Wednesday afternoon and will bring the chance for more showers and storms into the region at that time.
High temperatures hang out in the low 90s to start the work-week and overnight lows will be in the low 70s, with some of us even in the upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Gradual clearing to mostly clear skies for most (isolated regions of fog for very few). Low temperature in the low 70s. WIND: N 10-15 MPH
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High temperatures in the low 90s. WIND: E 10-15 MPH