Gradual clearing Sunday, unsettled workweek awaits

Today's cold front will be slow to exit areas east of I-65 Sunday. The front will still be parked in Sand Mountain during the afternoon, possibly allowing for another round of showers and storms. By mid to late afternoon the front finally pushes into Georgia, ending rain chances for all of North Alabama.

For most, the rest of Sunday remains dry with clearing skies through the afternoon with highs near 80. West winds up to 25 MPH will also usher in slightly drier air, helping to drop the humidity.

The work week will feature weather that is less than perfect. Yes, temperatures stay warm but scattered showers and storms stick around, too. The pattern remains unsettled and as a result, we'll at least have the chance for a few showers and storms every day next week.

