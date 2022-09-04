Gradual Clearing Sunday Night

Sunday's rain and storm chances greatly diminish after dinnertime. While North Alabama and Southern Tennessee will not be completely dry after that point, the stronger storms and showers will be out of the way.
A secondary phase of strong rain, gusty winds, and, as a result, possible ponding on the roads, will come to us around midnight and remain through the wee-hours.
Labor Day brings morning and afternoon rain but the strongest showers should be out of our area by shortly after lunchtime. Monday's high temperature will be in the low 80s for most, mid-80s for those who see less rain.
Rainfall amounts of up to 2 inches this weekend may lead to localized flooding concerns, especially for those who see repeated rounds of heavy rain. Daily chances for storms continue all of next week though no day is a washout. High temperatures will stay below average in the mid-80s.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, Scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered morning and lunchtime showers and storms. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.