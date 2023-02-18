Grace Lutheran school-wide weather visit!

It's not every day that one gets to chat about weather with students ages Pre-K to 8th all in one school visit, but that is exactly what happened on Wednesday at Grace Lutheran School! What a fun day!
WAAY 31 StormTracker Meteorologist Grace Anello spent the afternoon reading to Kindergarteners all about what weather is and how it is formed.
She also got to show each grade level, PK-8th, the StormTracker 31 vehicle, powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet.
Some students talked to Grace about what it is like to be a Meteorologist, where you can earn the degree, and what the day-to-day looks like in that field.
Other students asked about how weather forms and what some of the most common ways of conveying a forecast are.
Some of the kiddos asked about how snow forms, what gadgets are on StormTracker 31, and is TV Meteorologists have a "dress-code!" How sweet!
Each class worked with Grace to develop a severe weather safety plan and to understand the difference between a severe weather watch and a severe weather warning and what they should do to stay safe in both situations.
Thank you for a wonderful visit, Grace Lutheran!