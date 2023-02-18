 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Marshall, Madison and
Jackson Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 16.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:00 PM CST Saturday was 16.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow evening and continue falling to 6.5 feet Thursday
evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.8 feet on 02/18/2001.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Grace Lutheran school-wide weather visit!

Grace Lutheran School

It's not every day that one gets to chat about weather with students ages Pre-K to 8th all in one school visit, but that is exactly what happened on Wednesday at Grace Lutheran School! What a fun day!

Grace Lutheran School

WAAY 31 StormTracker Meteorologist Grace Anello spent the afternoon reading to Kindergarteners all about what weather is and how it is formed. 

Grace Lutheran School

She also got to show each grade level, PK-8th, the StormTracker 31 vehicle, powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet.

Grace Lutheran School

Some students talked to Grace about what it is like to be a Meteorologist, where you can earn the degree, and what the day-to-day looks like in that field.

Grace Lutheran School

Other students asked about how weather forms and what some of the most common ways of conveying a forecast are.

Grace Lutheran School

Some of the kiddos asked about how snow forms, what gadgets are on StormTracker 31, and is TV Meteorologists have a "dress-code!" How sweet!

Grace Lutheran School

Each class worked with Grace to develop a severe weather safety plan and to understand the difference between a severe weather watch and a severe weather warning and what they should do to stay safe in both situations. 

Grace Lutheran School

Thank you for a wonderful visit, Grace Lutheran!

Grace Lutheran School

