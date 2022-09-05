Grab the umbrella this Labor Day!

*Flood WATCH in effect until 7 PM for all of North Alabama*
Rain and storm chances continue on this Labor Day. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be the strongest today around lunchtime and as we head into the dinnertime hours. While we will not be completely dry after dinner, the rain will not be as widespread as during the afternoon hours.
Today's thunderstorms are likely to lead to flash flooding and serious ponding on roads. Please exercise caution today when driving and remember that ponding on roads is deceptive. It is hard to truly tell how deep standing water is and the best course of action is to turn around and take a drier road route.
Tuesday brings mostly dry conditions but plenty of cloud cover. From of topographical standpoint, this is a good thing because it will allow soil to absorb some of the water from the previous days, however it will not be the sunny and bright day that many were hoping for.
The rest of the work-week brings daily chances for showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches will be common, but some areas could see closer to 3 or 4 inches of rain, especially over northeast Alabama. Highs will be in the mid-80s all week with overnight lows near 70.
LABOR DAY: Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers. Lows near 70. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: SE 5 MPH.