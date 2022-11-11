Grab the rain jacket this morning! Clearing in time for football!

Plenty of change is in the air, from a weather front for the next few days!
Friday morning starts off rainy, especially for areas east of the I-65 corridor. Grab the rain jacket and umbrella as you head out the door! Rain will be out of the way by about lunchtime today, so any Veteran's Day Parades taking place in the later afternoon or evening should be good-to-go!
Speaking of this evening, cloud cover will persist tonight but Big Game Friday Night and all other football games should be played without disruption from weather. The wee hours of Saturday morning do bring heavy rain to the area meaning that Saturday morning will also require a rain jacket.
Saturday's rain should be out of the way by lunchtime and we are left with high temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s through this weekend and next week. Overnight lows will fall to the upper 20s and mid-30s.
FRIDAY: Rain and a possible storm this morning, clearing by late lunch. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain: 60%. Wind: N at 10-15 MPH, gusting to 20.
TONIGHT: Cloudy before midnight, rain in the wee hours. Chance of rain: 60%. Lows in the low 40s. Wind: NW at 5 to 10 MPH.