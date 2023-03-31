 Skip to main content
Governors House Apartment resident is thankful for police response

A Governors House Apartments resident spoke out after Tuesday's shooting that took the life of a Huntsville police officer.

Jennifer Morgan said she is grateful for the fast-responding officers on the scene. Morgan said she was coming home from work when she heard the shots fired in the next building. Minutes after rushing into her apartment, officers knocked on her door to escort her to a safe area with the rest of the tenants.

"The police that did the evacuations and stood around the buildings protecting us, they did a phenomenal job, and we are very pleased we had them," Morgan said.

Morgan said the entire situation has been upsetting, especially when she learned officer Garrett Crumby died. 

