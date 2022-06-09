Gov: Trooper wounded in Maryland shooting, multiple victims

SMITHSBURG, Md. - Authorities say a shooting in western Maryland has left multiple victims, and the state's governor says a state trooper was shot and wounded by the suspect in the pursuit that followed.
Gov. Larry Hogan said he didn’t have all the facts immediately following Thursday's shooting in Smithsburg.
He said after an initial briefing with law enforcement that the suspect shot a state trooper in the shoulder, and the officer returned fire.
He said he didn’t know the status of the shooting suspect though authorities have said there was no longer any threat.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office declined to elaborate on the exact number of victims although Hogan says there were potentially three fatalities.