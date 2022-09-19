Gov. Kay Ivey unveils new mental health crisis center in Huntsville

Alabama continues to work on its statewide plan for a mental health crisis system, with the goal of providing more access to care for all Alabamians.
On Monday, state and local leaders unveiled the new WellStone Emergency Services Crisis Center in Huntsville.
With the new facility, those experiencing a mental health crisis will have a designated place to receive the help they need.
WellStone is already seeing a need for a facility like this. They receive more than 200 calls a day from people looking for access to care or calling the new suicide and crisis lifeline at 988.
WellStone Emergency Services is one of six crisis centers throughout the state that is funded through the state Legislature. It's all part of the Alabama Crisis System of Care, as Gov. Kay Ivey hopes to increase access to behavioral health services for everyone.
"Mental health is an important issue in the state, just like our physical health is, and we're proud to be here to open WellStone Mental Health Crisis Center," said Ivey.
The facility will not only help those in crisis but also ease the pressure on law enforcement and local hospitals.
In the past, someone experiencing a mental health or substance abuse crisis might be taken to the hospital or even the county jail. Now, there is a designated center for those in crisis where they can receive specialized care.
"For so long now, people with mental health issues have wound up in jails and in emergency departments in hospitals because they had no access to care. And so having a facility that is a 24/7, 365 days a year, where people can walk in, where law enforcement can drop off folks who are in a mental health crisis, makes all the difference in the world in access to care," said Kim Boswell, commissioner for the Alabama Department of Mental Health.
WellStone Emergency Services is North Alabama's first 24/7 mental health crisis diversion center. The center will be fully operational in a few weeks.
Once open, they will have 16 beds with the capacity for 24 total beds. They plan to break ground on a pediatric unit in Spring 2023.
WellStone served more than 13,000 patients last year who were suffering a mental health or substance abuse disorder.