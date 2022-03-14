Gov. Kay Ivey, Speaker Max McCutcheon call on President Biden to change policies, lower gas prices

With the recent surge in gas prices, people are calling for a suspension of Alabama's gas tax.
Right now, people across the state are paying an extra 28 cents a gallon because of the Alabama gas tax. That money goes toward road projects in the state.
While people say it's helpful, many think a suspension of that gas tax could give them a much-needed break from rising gas prices.
"It's just ridiculous," Heather Labraney said about the rising gas prices.
She and many others are in disbelief at the current costs.
"Everyone is worried about it," Richie Suski said. "Two weeks ago, I paid $3.40. Now, it's $4.06."
For many places, the price is even higher than that. On March 14, AAA reported the average price in Alabama is around $4.15 a gallon, so people are doing what they can to try to save.
"Just not driving if I don't have to," Suski said.
Many are calling on local lawmakers to suspend the gas tax to try to save pennies at the pump.
"That would help, but that's not where the problem is," Alabama House Speaker Mac McCutcheon said.
He and Gov. Kay Ivey say it's up to President Joe Biden and the federal government to make a change.
"He needs to make changes, policies, and make us energy independent, not dependent," Ivey said. "I'm continuing to urge him to change and reverse his policies and put us in that direction."
"We need to be doing things in Washington, D.C., that's going to be helping the everyday common people here survive," McCutcheon added.
People in North Alabama said they want to see that change.
“I want it back down,” Suski said.
Ivey said she is evaluating other options to try to save people money, like taking a look at Alabama's grocery tax. However, the main thing she's doing is pushing for change at a federal level.