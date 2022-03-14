Gov. Kay Ivey ready to sign Sgt. Nick Risner Act into law if it passes Alabama Senate

The Sgt. Nick Risner Act will head to the Alabama Senate this week.
Gov. Kay Ivey says she looks forward to signing it into law if it passes the Senate. This comes after meeting Risner's brother and daughter in Montgomery last week.
"That was a tragic loss. I certainly want that legislation to go ahead and pass, because we don't want that to happen ever again," Ivey said.
WAAY 31's Alex Torres-Perez was with Risner's widow when the bill passed the Alabama House last week. It was a very emotional moment for her as she looks to continue her husband's legacy.
The bill would prevent anyone convicted of manslaughter from shortening their sentence through the Alabama Good Time law, the same law that allowed Risner's accused killer, Brian Lansing Martin, to get out of prison after serving three years of his 10-year sentence.
As of Monday night, the Senate had not published its proposed calendar, so it's unclear when exactly they might talk about the bill.
However, a local lawmaker said if everything moves quickly, the bill could come up for a vote as soon as Thursday.