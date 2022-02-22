Gov. Kay Ivey praises Oakwood Adventist Academy for picking faith over basketball playoffs

Oakwood Adventist Academy’s stand for faith during the state high school basketball playoffs has earned them praise — and an invitation — from Gov. Kay Ivey.
Tuesday afternoon, she released letters she wrote to both the high school and the Alabama High School Athletic Association.
The first letter the governor sent went to the athletic association’s executive director. The governor talked about her deep concerns over the alleged treatment of Oakwood Adventist Academy.
Ivey said she wants answers on why Oakwood was not able to switch time slots so the school could play at a time that would not conflict with the team’s observance of the Sabbath.
The governor also wrote to the school.
Her letter says she stands with solidarity with the Class 1A team that forfeited in the Northeast Regional Basketball Semi-Finals this past weekend rather than violate their religious principles.
“Their selfless display of sportsmanship in attending the playoff games at Jacksonville State University, despite their forced forfeit, to cheer on those teams who so graciously agreed to accommodate your team’s Sabbath observance, is an inspiring example to competitors and athletes everywhere,” Ivey wrote.
She invited the team to the state Capitol to meet with her and tell her about their experience in the tournament.
Read both letters below. (Desktop viewers will need to click on the letter to the AHSAA to read both pages.)