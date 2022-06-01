Gov. Kay Ivey picks recipient of reward money offered for capture of Casey White

Gov. Kay Ivey’s office announced Wednesday that she has “directed the Finance Department to issue a reward payment in the amount of $5,000 to an individual who has provided valuable assistance to law enforcement in securing the apprehension and arrest of Casey White.”
This individual has chosen to remain anonymous, Ivey's office said.
“Thanks to the good information from this citizen and the diligent work from law enforcement in Alabama all the way to Indiana, we were able to put the bad guy behind bars where he belongs. I look forward to justice being served,” Ivey said in a prepared statement.
The governor made this decision on the recommendation of Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly.
Casey White, an accused murderer, and Vicky White, the assistant director of corrections, escaped from the Lauderdale County Detention Center on April 29. They were caught May 9 in Evansville, Indiana, after a national manhunt.
Vicky White shot herself and later died as law enforcement approached. Casey White was taken into custody and is back in Alabama awaiting trials for the 2015 murder of Connie Ridgeway and the April escape.
The U.S. Marshals Service offered $10,000 for Casey White and $5,000 for Vicky White. Gov. Kay Ivey later added $5,000 to each reward.
With Vicky White dead, the governor awarded the $5,000 committed to Casey White's capture.
The Marshals Service has not yet announced recipients for its rewards, and previously told WAAY 31 a decision could take time. (More details here)
Many on social media have said James Stinson, the Weinbach Car Wash manager who reported seeing Casey White and Vicky White on surveillance footage in Evansville, should receive all rewards.
Friends and family of Ridgeway created a GoFundMe to raise reward money for Stinson. More than $5,100 has been pledged.